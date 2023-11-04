Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Civeo were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

CVEO stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.40. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Civeo’s payout ratio is currently -121.95%.

CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

