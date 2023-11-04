CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $101.75

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.75 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 94.70 ($1.15). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 97.30 ($1.18), with a volume of 424,582 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 250 ($3.04) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded CMC Markets to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a market cap of £272.26 million, a P/E ratio of 648.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.65.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($367.97). In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall bought 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £300.16 ($365.25). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($367.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 806 shares of company stock valued at $89,950. Insiders own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

