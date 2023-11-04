Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $29.87. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 23,104 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after buying an additional 194,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cohu by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 17.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 346,729 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

