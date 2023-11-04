Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $761.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

