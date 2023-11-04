Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target Cut to $12.90

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.80 to $12.90 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $746.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

