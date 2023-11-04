Comparing PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and PLDT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $7.19 million 1.54 -$2.76 million N/A N/A PLDT $3.78 billion 1.29 $192.92 million $0.97 23.33

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbsat and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% PLDT 5.50% 26.64% 4.98%

Summary

PLDT beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and operation of mobile virtual network and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and voice services; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

