Comparing Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $29.52 million 81.94 -$248.71 million ($3.14) -7.06 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($2.97) -4.78

Risk & Volatility

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Replimune Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Revolution Medicines and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 1 6 0 2.86 Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $36.29, suggesting a potential upside of 63.74%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 263.38%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -36.46% -31.31% Replimune Group N/A -35.45% -30.71%

Summary

Replimune Group beats Revolution Medicines on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a tri-complex inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and KRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

