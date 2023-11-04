Comparing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $41.42 million 3.44 -$44.30 million ($2.25) -2.59 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 7.18

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 186.37%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -88.46% -215.52% -57.90% Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TELA Bio beats Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

