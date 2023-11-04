Comparing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and Top KingWin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.85, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 7.46 $206.00 million $1.37 24.51 Top KingWin $3.12 million 5.96 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Trip.com Group and Top KingWin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 19.94% 5.01% 2.83% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Top KingWin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

