Compass (COMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $2.18 on Friday. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,164 shares of company stock valued at $528,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

