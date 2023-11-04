Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

