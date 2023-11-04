Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

Get Confluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Up 9.0 %

CFLT stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Confluent by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Confluent by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 2,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.