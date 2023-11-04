Contrasting MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) & United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and MainStreet Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.16 billion 3.60 $379.63 million $2.86 10.78 MainStreet Bancshares $88.68 million 1.77 $26.67 million $3.58 5.82

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Bankshares and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 26.26% 8.40% 1.30% MainStreet Bancshares 24.05% 16.36% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Bankshares and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 MainStreet Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $36.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.54%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Given United Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Bankshares pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Bankshares beats MainStreet Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

