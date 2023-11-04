Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $50,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $163,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,544 shares of company stock worth $3,941,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.