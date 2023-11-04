CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. CoreCivic has set its FY23 guidance at $1.37-$1.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXW

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $362,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $362,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 334,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,478.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,116 shares of company stock worth $1,856,032 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 114.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,325 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 917,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 520,043 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.