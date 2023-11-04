Cormark Weighs in on Geodrill Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Stock Down 5.2 %

TSE:GEO opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$3.62.

About Geodrill

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.83 million for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.