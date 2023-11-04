Cormark Weighs in on Geodrill Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.
Geodrill Stock Down 5.2 %
TSE:GEO opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$3.62.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.
