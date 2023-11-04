Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 468,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,867,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.6% during the first quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 450,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 230,139 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.24%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

