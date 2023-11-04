Critical Analysis: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Akamai Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $724.73 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 4.55 $523.67 million $2.96 36.66

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 12.64% 14.41% 7.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pagaya Technologies and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 0 6 10 1 2.71

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $109.72, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Pagaya Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers. Its partner portfolio includes high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, brokers and agents, and credit unions. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

