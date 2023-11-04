Critical Review: Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) versus NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Searchlight Resources and NioCorp Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.30%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23% NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -30.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Searchlight Resources and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Searchlight Resources and NioCorp Developments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Searchlight Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

