Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $2,124,922.80 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at $48,826,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

