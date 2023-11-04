Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 149625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,124,922.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,859 shares of company stock worth $6,637,453 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

