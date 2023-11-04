DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $730.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.24. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.