DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) PT Lowered to $1.00

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBVT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.03 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.