DexCom, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

