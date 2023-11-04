Digimarc (DMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 164.62%.

Digimarc Price Performance

Digimarc stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Digimarc in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Digimarc by 110.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Digimarc in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

