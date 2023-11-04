Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $707.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.