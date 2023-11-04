Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 42,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,592 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TNA stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $46.33.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.