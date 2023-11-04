Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $380,000.00 147.30 -$56.17 million ($1.35) -0.96 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 7.18

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lucid Diagnostics and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 166.15%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -7,873.64% -371.88% -144.88% Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA beats Lucid Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

