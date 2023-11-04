Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRVN. TheStreet downgraded Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 883.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.