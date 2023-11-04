Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNB. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -162.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

