Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 443,024 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
