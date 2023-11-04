Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 443,024 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 944,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 608,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,520,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 153,359 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,318,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

