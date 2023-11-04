eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 82.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.54 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

