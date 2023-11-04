ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.27

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and traded as low as $30.65. ENN Energy shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 32,283 shares.

XNGSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.2781 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

