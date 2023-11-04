Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for International Petroleum Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$276.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$335.41 million.

