Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 2.57. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.