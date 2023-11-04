ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ESAB traded as high as $75.33 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 57338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,534 shares of company stock valued at $109,317 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

