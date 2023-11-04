Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $195.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.70.

EL stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

