Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.70.

Shares of EL stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.83. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

