Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $141.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

EL stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.83. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

