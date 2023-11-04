Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $65.25 on Friday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,412,000 after acquiring an additional 647,900 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

