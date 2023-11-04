Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.