Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,412,000 after acquiring an additional 647,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

