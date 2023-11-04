Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Etsy Stock Up 5.9 %

ETSY stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 74.95% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

