Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

ETSY stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after buying an additional 245,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

