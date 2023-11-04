Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Lowered to $23.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXTR. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

EXTR stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

