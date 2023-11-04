EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT Lowered to $25.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.73% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $2,036,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,780,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 327,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,673 in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

