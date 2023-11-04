Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 52,320.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

