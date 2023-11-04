Financial Contrast: KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) vs. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KONE Oyj and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 2 4 2 0 2.00 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given KONE Oyj’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KONE Oyj is more favorable than Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.1% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.3% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.39% 38.60% 10.69% Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 N/A N/A -1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KONE Oyj and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 2.07 $816.01 million $0.95 23.66 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 N/A N/A $6.81 million N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

