Financial Contrast: NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) versus Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xcel Energy and NorthWestern Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 0 8 5 0 2.38 NorthWestern Energy Group 2 2 4 0 2.25

Xcel Energy presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.50%. NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Xcel Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than NorthWestern Energy Group.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years and NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xcel Energy and NorthWestern Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $15.31 billion 2.20 $1.74 billion $3.16 19.31 NorthWestern Energy Group $1.48 billion 2.15 $183.01 million $3.01 17.24

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Energy Group. NorthWestern Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and NorthWestern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 11.75% 10.44% 2.87% NorthWestern Energy Group 11.91% 6.62% 2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats NorthWestern Energy Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.