Financial Survey: Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -269.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Healthcare Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -257.86 Healthcare Realty Trust $932.64 million 6.08 $40.90 million ($0.46) -32.39

Profitability

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chartwell Retirement Residences. Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust -13.48% -2.34% -1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chartwell Retirement Residences and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 6 3 0 2.33

Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Chartwell Retirement Residences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chartwell Retirement Residences is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Summary

Chartwell Retirement Residences beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is the largest operator in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

